5 budget-friendly Chicago concerts this summer

Chance the Rapper performs on stage during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on Feb. 16, 2020. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chicago's blockbuster summer for concerts has begun. Tours are doing more with bigger budgets, and many fans are willing to pony up top dollar.

Zoom in: Tickets for Taylor Swift last weekend, Beyoncé in July, and Bruce Springsteen this August cost more than a car payment. Festivals like Lollapalooza, the concerts for the NASCAR street race and Riot Fest have big price tags, too.

So we compiled a few summer shows that won't make as big a dent in your wallet.

Big show: You could see The Cure, Metallica or even the incomparable Sam Smith, but Chicago's Chance the Rapper will be on stage at the United Center in August. It's the 10th anniversary of his Acid Rap Mixtape, and it will mark the first time he'll be back on the UC stage since before the pandemic. Opening for Chance is another great Chicago hip-hop artist, Saba.

When: Aug. 19

Aug. 19 Cost: Starting at $89

Free show: Millennium Park has its free concert series all summer, but it's also putting together a special tribute to the late Chicago jazz great Ramsey Lewis. This will be a jazz extravaganza for the cost of waiting in a security line.

When: June 22

June 22 Cost: Free

Suggested donation: Street festivals have some amazing acts, all for the price of a suggested donation. The Taste of Randolph is featuring Chicago artist Jamila Woods, who continues to put out great music and poetry.

When: June 16-18. Woods performs on the 17th.

June 16-18. Woods performs on the 17th. Cost: Free, but $10 suggested donation.

Insider show: In July, the place to be is Lincoln Hall, where indie darlings and noise aficionados Deerhoof headline. But nothing beats seeing the alternative hip-hop artist Serengeti, who's anthem "Dennehy" is still being discovered by new generations of Chicagoans.

When: July 14

July 14 Cost: $22

Locals done good show: Thalia Hall will welcome one of Chicago's great success stories: Dehd. The band has been working its way up through the local clubs for a few years now, but this year Dehd is performing at Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Even better, the band is playing an after-party in Pilsen.