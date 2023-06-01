Chicago weekend guide: Gospel Music Fest, Maifest, hot dogs and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Karen Clark Sheard will headline The Chicago Gospel Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

If you're not already going to see Taylor Swift or attend James Beard Award parties, there's still lots to do in the Chicago area this weekend for those who like food, music, art, family fun and dancing.

Cream of Wheaton: Music, art, kids activities, beer garden and mini-golf in Memorial Square. Thursday-Sunday.

Maifest Chicago: Four days of German music, food, beer and fun in Lincoln Square. Thursday-Sunday.

Highwood Pride Fest: Kicking off Pride month with dance parties, pub crawls and drag shows. Friday-Saturday.

Do Division Street Fest: Three days of food, family fun and music programmed by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean in Wicker Park. Friday-Sunday.

Windy City Hot Dog Fest: Family fun and a competition between local hot dog stands for best frank in a bun in Portage Park. Saturday-Sunday.

Harvard Milk Days: Enjoy a 2-hour parade, rides, games, food, fireworks, petting zoo, Jr. Cattle Show, antique tractor show and much more at this more than 80-year-old tradition in McHenry County. Friday-Sunday.

Lincoln Park Greek Fest: Feast on souvlaki, take in Greek dancing and rock out to bands like 16 Candles in front of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Friday-Sunday.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: Up-and-coming choirs perform during the day at The Bean, followed by headliners — including Karen Clark Sheard, who brought the house down during Brandon Johnson's inauguration — at Pritzker Pavilion in the evening. Saturday.

Jonquil Park Family Festival: Enjoy a puppet show, music and kids activities at this youth fest in Lincoln Park. Saturday.

La Grange Pet Parade: A purr-fect place for pet lovers, this parade started in 1947 and continues to be dog-gone fun for locals and their animal friends. Saturday.

Deerfield Art Festival: Food, family fun and 80 artists on Park Avenue in Deerfield. Saturday-Sunday.

Hinsdale Fine Arts Festival: Celebrate the fest's 50th year with nearly 100 artists presenting ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more in Burlington Park. Saturday-Sunday.