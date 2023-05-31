3 fun food events in Chicago ahead of the James Beard Awards
As some of the nation's biggest food stars descend on the city this weekend for the James Beard Awards, local restaurants are hosting several cool foodie events.
- They include a pop-up from a chef who once made the best pizza in the nation, per Bon Appetit.
What's happening: Philly's Pizzeria Beddia will present a three-course lunch showcasing its pizza and wine pairings Saturday at RPM Events downtown on the river.
- For $95 (plus tax), lunchers get family-style appetizers, pizza and soft serve accompanied by matching wines.
Is it worth it: Pizzeria Beddia might not have kept its Best in America crown over the years, but its pizza is still pretty damn good, Axios' Alexa Mencia writes.
- While this event's price is steep, Beddia delivers on expertly charred crust, simple and spongy tomato pie and unique natural wines.
- And if you're ever in Philly, be sure to bring some friends to Beddia's hoagie Omakase experience.
Other events:
🎵 Concert, distillery tour and party at Judson & Moore Distillery, 8pm Friday. Tickets: $25.
☕️ Brunch and roasting tour at Big Shoulders Coffee Sunday at 10am. Tickets: $25.
