3 fun food events in Chicago ahead of the James Beard Awards

Monica Eng
A platter of pizza and a class of red wine served at the counter of Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia.

Counter service at Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

As some of the nation's biggest food stars descend on the city this weekend for the James Beard Awards, local restaurants are hosting several cool foodie events.

  • They include a pop-up from a chef who once made the best pizza in the nation, per Bon Appetit.

What's happening: Philly's Pizzeria Beddia will present a three-course lunch showcasing its pizza and wine pairings Saturday at RPM Events downtown on the river.

  • For $95 (plus tax), lunchers get family-style appetizers, pizza and soft serve accompanied by matching wines.

Is it worth it: Pizzeria Beddia might not have kept its Best in America crown over the years, but its pizza is still pretty damn good, Axios' Alexa Mencia writes.

  • While this event's price is steep, Beddia delivers on expertly charred crust, simple and spongy tomato pie and unique natural wines.
  • And if you're ever in Philly, be sure to bring some friends to Beddia's hoagie Omakase experience.

Other events:

🎵 Concert, distillery tour and party at Judson & Moore Distillery, 8pm Friday. Tickets: $25.

☕️ Brunch and roasting tour at Big Shoulders Coffee Sunday at 10am. Tickets: $25.

