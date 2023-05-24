5 Chicago alderpeople on the outs with Mayor Brandon Johnson

The City Council convenes today for the first time under Mayor Brandon Johnson, with several new alders recently sworn in.

Why it matters: As the council gets ready to launch a new chapter, some council vets appear to have been pushed aside.

The intrigue: Last week, the Johnson administration released a list of chairs for the various council committees, despite the previous council having voted in March to be independent and choose their own committee chairs.

Because a huge swath of that council is no longer seated after the election, this administration and the new council appear to be ignoring the independence vote.

Meanwhile, Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), architect of the vote, was abruptly stripped of his finance committee duties last week, replaced by Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd).

Of note: Johnson didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom in: Here are some alderpeople who appear to be on the outs with the Johnson administration:

Scott Waguespack

Waguespack may be a council vet, but many remember him as the plucky newcomer who pushed back on then-Mayor Richard M. Daley's parking meter deal.

For years he offered one of the rare progressive voices on the council, before taking over as finance chair from Ald. Ed Burke in 2019 and ushering in a new day of transparency.

But the staunch Lightfoot ally recently stopped attending Progressive Caucus meetings, telling Axios it was getting too "toxic" amid concerns over some staffers not being paid. This month other progressives in that caucus took on plum committee assignments, while Waguespack lost his chair, allegedly after a heated phone conversation with Johnson.

Brendan Reilly

Reilly supported Johnson's opponent Paul Vallas, so it's not a surprise that the business-friendly downtown alderperson isn't a big part of the new administration.

To be fair, Reilly hasn't really been in anyone's administration, although he was somewhat friendly to Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Reality check: Reilly represents downtown business, including big events like the NASCAR street race, Lollapalooza and the temporary casino.

So it'll be interesting to see how critical he is from his outside perch, especially since Johnson put Democratic socialist Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa in charge of zoning.

Ray Lopez

The Back of the Yards alderperson did attempt to run for mayor, before dropping out to back Vallas. Lopez is a big supporter of the Chicago police and publicly fought (even on Zoom) with former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Yes, but: Even though Lopez backed Vallas, Johnson has given other Vallas supporters big roles, including Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), who is now vice mayor.

Omitting Lopez may also signal the new mayor's disinterest in seating any police and police union supporters in positions of power.

Jim Gardiner

The embattled 45th ward alderperson narrowly won reelection after a first term marred by an alleged FBI investigation. He also had to apologize for inappropriate texts that went public.

State of play: Gardiner has no chair assignment from Johnson. But before we attribute that snub to his support of Vallas, it's important to note that one of Gardiner's Northwest Side alder allies, Nick Sposato (who also supported Vallas) but was made chair of the special events committee.

Marty Quinn

Marty Quinn runs the 13th ward Democrats, which famously includes former indicted Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Quinn was set to chair the newly created Committee on Executive Appointments, but Johnson eliminated the committee.