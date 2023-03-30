Chicago City Council goes independent

The Chicago City Council rubber stamp may be out of ink.

Driving the news: In a historic move Thursday, council members voted to make their governing body a co-equal branch of government.

Previously, the council allowed the mayor to determine legislative agendas and committee chairs. Now the council will do it.

Its first move: boosting the number of committees to 28 from 19.

Yes, but: Those new committees are estimated to cost at least $2.5 million more annually, and the council hasn't said how they'll be funded.

The big picture: Chicago joins most other major U.S. cities in having an independent council.

The intrigue: Some critics of the move accuse the lame-duck council, led by allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, of vote-buying to push the plan through. The two mayoral candidates were not consulted.

And while there are more committees, there will be fewer members on them under the plan — 11 compared with the existing 20. Some critics warn that smaller committees will be able to push legislation through with fewer votes.

What they're saying: "I am embarrassed to be a Chicagoan today," Ald. Anthony Beale told reporters after the vote.

"You all should be embarrassed to call yourselves elected officials to try to ram this through. … I don't know how y'all sleep at night."

In a statement, the mayor praised the move as "an opportunity to put the interest of Chicagoans front and center."

But she warned, "If this expansion to 28 committees and other reorganization efforts do not have consistent wins on behalf of our residents, it will be viewed in a far less favorable light."

What's next: The council will approve committee assignments after the April 4 runoff elections.