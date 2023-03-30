Chicago City Council goes independent
The Chicago City Council rubber stamp may be out of ink.
Driving the news: In a historic move Thursday, council members voted to make their governing body a co-equal branch of government.
- Previously, the council allowed the mayor to determine legislative agendas and committee chairs. Now the council will do it.
- Its first move: boosting the number of committees to 28 from 19.
Yes, but: Those new committees are estimated to cost at least $2.5 million more annually, and the council hasn't said how they'll be funded.
The big picture: Chicago joins most other major U.S. cities in having an independent council.
The intrigue: Some critics of the move accuse the lame-duck council, led by allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, of vote-buying to push the plan through. The two mayoral candidates were not consulted.
- And while there are more committees, there will be fewer members on them under the plan — 11 compared with the existing 20. Some critics warn that smaller committees will be able to push legislation through with fewer votes.
What they're saying: "I am embarrassed to be a Chicagoan today," Ald. Anthony Beale told reporters after the vote.
- "You all should be embarrassed to call yourselves elected officials to try to ram this through. … I don't know how y'all sleep at night."
In a statement, the mayor praised the move as "an opportunity to put the interest of Chicagoans front and center."
- But she warned, "If this expansion to 28 committees and other reorganization efforts do not have consistent wins on behalf of our residents, it will be viewed in a far less favorable light."
What's next: The council will approve committee assignments after the April 4 runoff elections.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.