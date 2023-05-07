1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Mother's Day recipe: Love and Lemons' strawberry polenta cake
Mother's Day is around the corner, and procrastinators who haven't made a brunch reservation might be out of luck.
Yes, but: There's plenty of time to perfect this stunning but simple recipe before next Sunday.
The dish: Strawberry polenta cake from Chicagoan Jeanine Donofrio's new cookbook, "Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food."
- Donofrio says it's perfect for "spring celebrations."
What she's saying: "It's super simple — you can get it in the oven in 15 minutes! — but the strawberry and almond topping makes it look so pretty and festive."
- "Moist, tender, and full of bright lemon flavor, it would be the perfect treat for a Mother's Day brunch."
Her pro tip: Dust the cake with powdered sugar for an extra-special finishing touch.
The recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all purpose flour, spooned and leveled
- ½ cup medium grind cornmeal, spooned and leveled
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ cup cane sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- ¾ cup whole milk Greek yogurt
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 1½ cups small strawberries, halved
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
Directions: Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Lightly oil a 9-inch round cake pan and line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and lemon zest. Add the yogurt, olive oil, eggs, vanilla, and almond extract and whisk to combine.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined. Don't overmix.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and top with the strawberries and almonds.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Let cool completely before slicing and serving.
