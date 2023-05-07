Share on email (opens in new window)

Mother's Day is around the corner, and procrastinators who haven't made a brunch reservation might be out of luck.

Yes, but: There's plenty of time to perfect this stunning but simple recipe before next Sunday.

The dish: Strawberry polenta cake from Chicagoan Jeanine Donofrio's new cookbook, "Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food."

Donofrio says it's perfect for "spring celebrations."

What she's saying: "It's super simple — you can get it in the oven in 15 minutes! — but the strawberry and almond topping makes it look so pretty and festive."

"Moist, tender, and full of bright lemon flavor, it would be the perfect treat for a Mother's Day brunch."

Her pro tip: Dust the cake with powdered sugar for an extra-special finishing touch.

The recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour, spooned and leveled

½ cup medium grind cornmeal, spooned and leveled

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup cane sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

¾ cup whole milk Greek yogurt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

1½ cups small strawberries, halved

¼ cup sliced almonds

Directions: Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Lightly oil a 9-inch round cake pan and line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.