8 best music venues in Chicago

It's hard to pick a favorite Chicago music venue. Luckily, this town has a great variety of size, sound and spirit when it comes to enjoying live music.

Here are the top eight venues, as voted on by Axios readers.

The Smashing Pumpkins perform in 2010 at Metro. Photo: Lyle A. Waisman/Getty Images

Wrigleyville's Metro was founded in 1982 by promoter Joe Shanahan. The club was an early local showcase for R.E.M., The Replacements, Sonic Youth, New Order and Nirvana.

In addition to the main auditorium, Metro features the dance-friendly SmartBar in the basement and a lesser-known fourth-floor auditorium for special events — the spot where The Victory Gardens Theater began in 1974.

Metro remains on the cutting edge of new music while celebrating veterans like Patti Smith, who performed there last year for a 40th anniversary show.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform during an Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Thalia Hall in 2015. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images=

The 1892 Pilsen building that houses Thalia Hall is a designated Chicago landmark.

The club can seat close to 1,000 and has hosted huge shows, including Dave Chapelle and Superchunk.

The Vic Theatre in 2020. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Opened in 1912 as the "Victorian Theater," its roots are steeped in vaudeville.

The famed Lakeview club doesn't just do music. It's been home to several standup and comedy shows, as well as the iconic "Brew & View" movie night and even a nightclub.

In short, The Vic can do it all. And does.

The rockabilly band Terrell plays at Schubas in 1995. Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The small Lakeview tavern has been a mainstay on Belmont Avenue for decades.

In fact, it was built in 1902 as a Schlitz Brewery.

The room fits a snug 400, but that doesn't include the front bar and the great restaurant next door.

The club has hosted major stars like The National and Janelle Monáe, as well as some amazing local acts.

Yasuko Onuki of Melt-Banana performs at Empty Bottle in 2015. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

The Ukrainian Village rock club is one of Chicago's best kept secrets, hosting small indie bands on one night and sold-out Jack White shows on another.

It opened in 1993 and has been an alternative favorite for all Chicago live music lovers since.

The Hideout closed during the "stay at home" order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The Hideout is the unofficial home for Chicago's alt-country music scene, featuring acts like Kelly Hogan, Robbie Fulks and Nora O'Connor for years.

The bar and backroom are tiny, but the experience is unique.

Full disclosure: The Hideout hosts the Axios Chicago Office Hours.

Dua Lipa performs during "The Self-Titled Tour" at Aragon Ballroom in 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

The famous ballroom in town was built in 1926 and has served Chicago's live music needs for decades.

The Live Nation-run venue plays host to big touring acts and can hold 5,000 patrons.

Of note: The Uptown club went through extensive renovations when its roof partially collapsed in 2021.

The band Samiam performs onstage at Reggie's Rock Club in 2011. Photo: Joey Foley/Getty Images

The small rock n roll bastion in the South Loop has always had a diverse lineup of acts, including hip hop, reggae and even comedy shows.

They've hosted bands ranging from The Tragically Hip to Alkaline Trio.

Must see: Live band karaoke on Wednesdays.