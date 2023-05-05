2 hours ago - Things to Do

8 best music venues in Chicago

Justin Kaufmann

Metro. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for SiriusXM

It's hard to pick a favorite Chicago music venue. Luckily, this town has a great variety of size, sound and spirit when it comes to enjoying live music.

1. Metro
Photo of a band playing to a large crowd
The Smashing Pumpkins perform in 2010 at Metro. Photo: Lyle A. Waisman/Getty Images

Wrigleyville's Metro was founded in 1982 by promoter Joe Shanahan. The club was an early local showcase for R.E.M., The Replacements, Sonic Youth, New Order and Nirvana.

  • In addition to the main auditorium, Metro features the dance-friendly SmartBar in the basement and a lesser-known fourth-floor auditorium for special events — the spot where The Victory Gardens Theater began in 1974.
  • Metro remains on the cutting edge of new music while celebrating veterans like Patti Smith, who performed there last year for a 40th anniversary show.
2. Thalia Hall
Photo of a band on stage in front of a large crowd.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform during an Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Thalia Hall in 2015. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images=

The 1892 Pilsen building that houses Thalia Hall is a designated Chicago landmark.

  • The club can seat close to 1,000 and has hosted huge shows, including Dave Chapelle and Superchunk.
3. The Vic
Red lights on outside a concert venue
The Vic Theatre in 2020. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Opened in 1912 as the "Victorian Theater," its roots are steeped in vaudeville.

  • The famed Lakeview club doesn't just do music. It's been home to several standup and comedy shows, as well as the iconic "Brew & View" movie night and even a nightclub.
  • In short, The Vic can do it all. And does.
4. Schubas Tavern
A band plays on a stage
The rockabilly band Terrell plays at Schubas in 1995. Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The small Lakeview tavern has been a mainstay on Belmont Avenue for decades.

  • In fact, it was built in 1902 as a Schlitz Brewery.

The room fits a snug 400, but that doesn't include the front bar and the great restaurant next door.

  • The club has hosted major stars like The National and Janelle Monáe, as well as some amazing local acts.
5. Empty Bottle
Photo of a woman performing on a stage
Yasuko Onuki of Melt-Banana performs at Empty Bottle in 2015. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

The Ukrainian Village rock club is one of Chicago's best kept secrets, hosting small indie bands on one night and sold-out Jack White shows on another.

  • It opened in 1993 and has been an alternative favorite for all Chicago live music lovers since.
6. The Hideout
Photo of the front of a bar
The Hideout closed during the "stay at home" order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The Hideout is the unofficial home for Chicago's alt-country music scene, featuring acts like Kelly Hogan, Robbie Fulks and Nora O'Connor for years.

  • The bar and backroom are tiny, but the experience is unique.

Full disclosure: The Hideout hosts the Axios Chicago Office Hours.

7. Aragon Ballroom
Photo of a crowd watching a concert
Dua Lipa performs during "The Self-Titled Tour" at Aragon Ballroom in 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

The famous ballroom in town was built in 1926 and has served Chicago's live music needs for decades.

  • The Live Nation-run venue plays host to big touring acts and can hold 5,000 patrons.

Of note: The Uptown club went through extensive renovations when its roof partially collapsed in 2021.

8. Reggie's
Photo of a band on stage in front of audience.
The band Samiam performs onstage at Reggie's Rock Club in 2011. Photo: Joey Foley/Getty Images

The small rock n roll bastion in the South Loop has always had a diverse lineup of acts, including hip hop, reggae and even comedy shows.

  • They've hosted bands ranging from The Tragically Hip to Alkaline Trio.

Must see: Live band karaoke on Wednesdays.

