"ComEd Four" found guilty in federal bribery trial

A federal jury found the "ComEd Four" defendants guilty of charges that they conspired to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan for favorable legislation for ComEd.

Why it matters: The verdict, announced Tuesday, bolsters the federal government's case against Madigan, who is facing trial next year for corruption and bribery charges.

Madigan had been a focal point in the probe of the four defendants.

Driving the news: Former lobbyist and lawmaker Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former City Club president Jay Doherty were convicted of bribery conspiracy on Tuesday.

They're each facing up to five years in prison.

The decision comes after the jury deliberated for over a week, poring over hundreds of documents and hours of secret wiretap recordings, including phone calls with Madigan himself.

Catch up fast: Federal prosecutors tried to portray Madigan as a greedy politician who wanted to get jobs for his friends by abusing his relationship with ComEd.

They alleged that because Madigan was prohibited by law from giving his cronies public sector jobs, he found a workaround with the private utility company. And they accused ComEd executives and lobbyists of actively working to make that happen.

The other side: The defense portrayed Madigan as a shrewd, powerful politician who wouldn't waste his time on a couple of board appointments.

They argued the former speaker was a master politician who knew where the ethical guard rails were and wouldn't go near something as rudimentary as a bribery scheme.

The intrigue: For Illinois political junkies, the trial gave insight into how Speaker Madigan ran his political operation, which was largely shrouded in secrecy.

What they're saying: "The behavior brought to light and put on display at this trial was shockingly gluttonous and unhealthy to democracy," Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement.

"We've taken concrete steps to discourage bad behavior. But most importantly, I believe we have people committed to behaving better."

What's next: No sentencing hearings have been set. Madigan's corruption trial is scheduled for April 2024.