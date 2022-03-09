20 mins ago - Politics

How to fake it: Madigan indictment

Justin Kaufmann
Politician
Michael Madigan speaks to the press in 2015. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan will be arraigned today. He's facing 22 counts of racketeering.

Why it matters: Madigan is the long-standing face of Chicago-style politics. It's likely this case will be brought up at your upcoming St. Patrick's Day parties.

  • So here are a few tidbits to help you hold your own.

Flashback: In 1970, Mayor Richard J. Daley sent Madigan to Springfield to be a delegate to the Illinois Constitutional Convention.

  • Throw that nugget out, followed by, "He made the laws that he is being accused of breaking," and you will score some early points.

Driving the news: ComEd leaders and lobbyists were indicted in 2020 on bribery charges. The utility agreed to a "deferred prosecution" deal and is now working with the feds.

  • What did we get in return? Maybe $21 million in rebates. That's less than $5 per customer. "Hey, that plus a cup of coffee could get me another cup of coffee." Gold!

The intrigue: Prosecutors presented plenty of evidence against Madigan. But the feds also indicted lobbyist Michael McClain.

Be smart: The 13th Ward is the home of Madigan's "Enterprise." It's the area near Midway Airport, including West Lawn, where Madigan lives.

🎤 At this point, drop the mic. Tell your fellow partygoers there's plenty more material that you're saving for another day.

  • Feel free to drink all the green beer you can. You've earned it.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more