Chicago's 2022-23 winter was wetter than average

Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Chicago got 8.6 inches of precipitation — 2.5 inches more than average, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can cause hazardous conditions from blizzards and ice storms — which prevent travel and knock out power — but it can also alleviate drought.

The big picture: Nationally, a band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota.

Much of California and the midwestern United States had some of the wettest winter weather on record.

The opposite was true in the Pacific Northwest and in parts of Texas and Florida, which were significantly drier than average.

Driving the news: It makes sense that several California towns set or neared wintertime precipitation records, considering the frequent strong storms affecting the Golden State in recent months.

In Chicago, we didn't see much snow accumulation, though that was offset by more winter rainstorms than usual.

The winter was the 15th-wettest in recorded history, dating back 150 years.

Zoom in: Minneapolis had its second-wettest winter on record, with about 6.4 inches of precipitation — around 3.5 inches more than normal (this includes the amount of water contained in snowfall there).

San Francisco had its third-wettest, with a whopping 22.4 inches — nearly 10.4 inches more than typical.

Naples, Florida, meanwhile, had its driest winter on record, with just 0.95 inches of precipitation — about 3.5 inches below average.

Of note: For this analysis, "winter" is defined as Dec. 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023.

The bottom line: Climate change is raising the likelihood and the severity of precipitation extremes — both heavy rain and snow, as well as prolonged and severe dry spells.