Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles have gained traction in Chicago over the last year.

What's happening: EVs accounted for 7.6% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Chicago area in January 2023 — up from fewer than 4.7% in January 2022, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 were the most popular, followed by Chevy Volt, VW ID4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.

Though we outpace the national average, we're way behind San Francisco, where EVs make up nearly 33% of new vehicle registrations.

Data: S&P Global Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Why it matters: EVs aren't just for early adopters anymore.

With a broader selection and signs of moderating prices, mainstream car buyers increasingly are turning their EV curiosity into purchases.

Of note: While the EV pie is growing, Tesla's nationwide market share continues to shrink — from 72% in January 2022 to 54% a year later — as rivals introduce new models.

Axios has been tracking the historic shift away from gasoline using vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

In 2022, electric vehicles made up 5.6% of all new U.S. car registrations.

That's up from 3.1% in 2021 and 1.8% in 2020, but still way behind China and Europe.

Reality check: Fewer than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on U.S. roads are electric.

It will take a couple of decades to complete the gradual transition from gasoline-powered to electric vehicles.

Driving the news: Existing consumer tax credits for EV purchases are being reworked— again — in part to bolster U.S. manufacturing and reduce reliance on China.

Changes to the existing $7,500 tax credit will probably affect the pace of adoption.

The U.S. Treasury Department on March 31 spelled out how new sourcing requirements for battery components and critical minerals under the Inflation Reduction Act will be implemented — rules that affect which vehicles will qualify for future tax credits.

A list of qualifying vehicles will be announced in mid-April, but few of today's EVs are expected to meet the new standards.

The intrigue: Anyone racing to snag the $7,500 tax break before the rules get stricter is likely to find EVs in short supply.

Inventories are tight because of ongoing supply chain issues and a price war triggered by Tesla price cuts in January.

The bottom line: EV-curious consumers have more choice than ever.