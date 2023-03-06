Chicago native Lil Durk among top artists Shazammed last year
Rapper Lil Durk was the third-most Shazammed artist in Chicago in 2022. The Chicago native fell right behind fellow hip-hop artists Drake and Lil Baby.
The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis and Max Millington identified songs Shazammed in Chicago more often than anywhere else in the U.S.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazammed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities nationwide.
- Axios compared the song rankings in each city against the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Between the lines: The study also calculated each city's most Shazammed artists and music genres.
Chicago's top 10 artists were: Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Future, The Weeknd, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kanye West, Gunna and Kendrick Lamar.
The top 5 genres Shazammed in Chicago were pop, hip-hop, rock, R&B and alternative.
