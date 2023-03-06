Rapper Lil Durk was the third-most Shazammed artist in Chicago in 2022. The Chicago native fell right behind fellow hip-hop artists Drake and Lil Baby.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis and Max Millington identified songs Shazammed in Chicago more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazammed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities nationwide.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city against the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also calculated each city's most Shazammed artists and music genres.

Chicago's top 10 artists were: Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Future, The Weeknd, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kanye West, Gunna and Kendrick Lamar.

The top 5 genres Shazammed in Chicago were pop, hip-hop, rock, R&B and alternative.