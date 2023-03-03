Readers remember Wicker Park

The old Damen Avenue entrance to the defunct Double Door in 2000. Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Last week, we launched our Sunday newsletter and asked for your memories about Wicker Park and what you miss:

David I.: "A typical Milwaukee Ave (and Milwaukee Ave-adjacent) day in the early '90s would start with the breakfast burrito at Leo's Lunchroom, on to Urbis or Earwax for coffee and chit-chat, the ¼ chicken at El Chino for lunch or dinner, and an evening of entertainment at Milk of Burgundy, Hot House, or the Curious Theatre Branch."

John P.: "I miss the heck out of the outdoor patio at Earwax cafe. It was such a great way to start your weekend morning (at noonish because you were an idiot the night before and closed Estelle's)."

Lori N.: "I remember the night the Rolling Stones played the Double Door and the crowd grew so large it shut down Milwaukee Ave."

Joshua H.: "I miss eavesdropping on tables of cops just off of night shift telling war stories at Busy Bee in the morning!"

Mitch W.: "I miss Busy Bee! Great place for pierogies."

Meghan P.: "Filter cafe was at the nexus of it all. ... In my mind, it will forever be one of the best Vietnamese iced coffees I have ever had — probably because it was my first."

Nigel G.: "I miss the Red Dog nightclub … as well as its downstairs bar Borderline. I also miss the underground loft parties that heralded the second wave of House music, headlined by Derrick Carter, Mark Farina, DJ Sneak, Diz and others that peaked in the early and mid '90s.”

Regan B.: "I miss Kevin Coval's Saturday afternoon writing workshops at Young Chicago Authors."