City workers dominated voter turnout

Data: Chicago Board of Election Commissioners; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Wards along the lakefront and on the city's far Northwest and Southwest sides registered the highest voter turnout in the city.

Why it matters: These wards will inevitably get the most attention from Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson as they seek the citywide vote over the next month.

Zoom in: Beverly, Edison Park, Edgewater and Lincoln Square clocked the highest turnout, followed by the Far Southwest Side ward run by Ald. Marty Quinn, where indicted former Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan lives.

With 55% turn out, the city worker-heavy 19th Ward (Beverly/Mt. Greenwood) showed up in numbers well above any other in the city.

Go deeper: View an interactive version of this map.