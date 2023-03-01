Lori Lightfoot ousted in Chicago mayoral election

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot becomes only the second one-term Chicago mayor in 40 years. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago's next mayor will be either progressive county commissioner Brandon Johnson or a former schools chief named Paul Vallas after incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot was knocked out of the race Tuesday night, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's a stunning upset for Lightfoot, a first-term incumbent who was Chicago's first Black female and first openly gay mayor.

She's also the first sitting Chicago mayor to lose in four decades.

No candidate won more than 50% of the vote, pushing Johnson and Vallas into a runoff to become mayor of America's third-largest city.

The big picture: Lightfoot secured almost 75% of the vote in 2019, but her rough first term included a global pandemic, civil unrest over the police murder of George Floyd and rising crime.

She also faced the departure of high-profile businesses from the city including Boeing, Citadel and Caterpillar, who left or relocated headquarters under Lightfoot's watch.

Yes, but: Lightfoot launched one of the city's most ambitious programs to invest in Chicago's Black neighborhoods and approved the first-ever city casino.

State of play: Lightfoot becomes only the second one-term Chicago mayor in 40 years. The last was Mayor Jane Byrne, who served from 1979-1983.

This week, Chicago saw record early voting, boosted by a huge jump in mail-in ballots that tripled the number cast in 2019.

Zoom in: Paul Vallas, the only white candidate in the race, fended off challenges by Lightfoot and six other Black candidates.

Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, ran a campaign criticizing Lightfoot's record on public safety and promising to restore law and order. He also won the endorsement of the Chicago police union.

The other side: Johnson, a progressive former teacher, enjoys strong support from the powerful Chicago Teachers Union, which has fought public battles with Lightfoot over contracts and COVID safety.

What's next: Chicago is in for another month of heavy campaigning before the runoff election on April 4.