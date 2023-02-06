Chicago Bulls face uncertainty at trade deadline

DeMar DeRozan reacts during the game against the LA Clippers at United Center last week. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. With the Bulls languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race, NBA analysts believe they may be sellers.

State of play: The Bulls are 25-27, a far cry from where they were this time last year.

Although the team has won three of the last four.

The intrigue: Lonzo Ball's lingering knee injury has kept him off the court for more than a year, and the team's early season off-the-court chemistry issues bubbled up into the press.

Anyone and everyone on this team could be traded, but here are five players most likely to be dealt this week.

DeMar DeRozan: The 33-year-old All-Star continues to be the best Bulls player on the court. But he's not getting any younger, and the Bulls could get a big haul in return for a playoff team looking to add an extra piece.

Nikola Vučević: The big man is having a nice season, but he still is overmatched against the better centers in the league. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so if the Bulls don't plan to keep him, they may try to get something in return.

Alex Caruso: The stingy defender and sparkplug hasn't been as electrifying this season after injuries set him back at the end of last year. NBC Sports has reported that several teams have inquired about his availability.

Ayo Dosunmu: Say it ain't so, but the former Illini star is reportedly being pursued by a few teams. Fans will not like this move.

Coby White: One of the lone leftovers from the last regime, White could be valuable for a team shopping for a shooter.