Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

At the NBA All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Let that sink in.

Why it matters: Chicago is a basketball town, but it's been years since the Bulls have been relevant at the All-Star break.

The main reason they are playing well? MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan is currently breaking records that go back to 1963. Last night, he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 35 or more points and shoot over 50% in seven-straight games.

The latest: DeRozan and teammate Zach LaVine are heading to Cleveland this weekend to play in the All-Star game, while rookie Ayo Dosunmu will play tonight in the Rising Stars game.

Good news: LaVine has been cleared to resume basketball activities after seeing a specialist about his knee and should be able to join the team next week.

What's next: Former NBA champ Tristan Thompson is joining the team.