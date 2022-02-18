55 mins ago - Sports

Chicago Bulls are charging into the All-Star break

Justin Kaufmann
Basketball player
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan In December at the United Center. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

At the NBA All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

  • Let that sink in.

Why it matters: Chicago is a basketball town, but it's been years since the Bulls have been relevant at the All-Star break.

The main reason they are playing well? MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan.

  • DeRozan is currently breaking records that go back to 1963. Last night, he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 35 or more points and shoot over 50% in seven-straight games.

The latest: DeRozan and teammate Zach LaVine are heading to Cleveland this weekend to play in the All-Star game, while rookie Ayo Dosunmu will play tonight in the Rising Stars game.

Good news: LaVine has been cleared to resume basketball activities after seeing a specialist about his knee and should be able to join the team next week.

What's next: Former NBA champ Tristan Thompson is joining the team.

