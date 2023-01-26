Test Drive: WTTW's new "Chicago Tonight" 10pm newscast
This week's Test Drive reviews WTTW's flagship public affairs program "Chicago Tonight."
The backstory: The program's start time moved this week from 7pm to 10pm, competing with the other late newscasts.
- For a rabid news viewer like me, this change was like an early Christmas! Could "Chicago Tonight" pry me away from Allison Rosati and Brant Miller's weather photos?
The format: It's not much of a change, just 30 minutes shorter. Hosts Brandis Friedman and Paris Schutz bring us headlines, produced features and panel discussions.
- The pace is slower than the other 10pm newscasts, but also refreshingly free of the usual first 10 minutes of violence porn.
Other highlights: The first night featured an all-star panel of attorney Tom DeVore and state Rep. Bob Morgan arguing over the assault weapons ban.
- A feature on Little Village vendors broke down clearly why it was out of touch for the mayor to suggest they go cashless.
Lowlight: They misspelled "halt" on the screen during one segment. Not a big deal, but we expect those mistakes from the folks down the dial, not WTTW.
- Also, no sports stories, which perpetuates the "egghead" vibe on public TV.
Yes, but: The show ends conveniently at 10:27pm, which gives me time to switch over to Jim Rose on ABC-7. Win/win.
The bottom line: I give the experience 📺📺📺📺 (out of five). "Chicago Tonight" is a great local news show and a fine replacement for your favorite 10pm newscasts.
- Now would it kill them to feature weather photos?
