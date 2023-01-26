Test Drive: WTTW's new "Chicago Tonight" 10pm newscast

This week's Test Drive reviews WTTW's flagship public affairs program "Chicago Tonight."

The backstory: The program's start time moved this week from 7pm to 10pm, competing with the other late newscasts.

For a rabid news viewer like me, this change was like an early Christmas! Could "Chicago Tonight" pry me away from Allison Rosati and Brant Miller's weather photos?

The format: It's not much of a change, just 30 minutes shorter. Hosts Brandis Friedman and Paris Schutz bring us headlines, produced features and panel discussions.

The pace is slower than the other 10pm newscasts, but also refreshingly free of the usual first 10 minutes of violence porn.

Other highlights: The first night featured an all-star panel of attorney Tom DeVore and state Rep. Bob Morgan arguing over the assault weapons ban.

A feature on Little Village vendors broke down clearly why it was out of touch for the mayor to suggest they go cashless.

Lowlight: They misspelled "halt" on the screen during one segment. Not a big deal, but we expect those mistakes from the folks down the dial, not WTTW.

Also, no sports stories, which perpetuates the "egghead" vibe on public TV.

Yes, but: The show ends conveniently at 10:27pm, which gives me time to switch over to Jim Rose on ABC-7. Win/win.

The bottom line: I give the experience 📺📺📺📺 (out of five). "Chicago Tonight" is a great local news show and a fine replacement for your favorite 10pm newscasts.