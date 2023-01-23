Bite Club: Fettuccine crêpes

👋 Hey, it's Monica! On a recent trip to the Northwest 'burbs for Asian noodles, I stumbled upon a treasure trove of Himalayan, Korean, Filipino, Iraqi, Indian, Japanese and Jordanian treats — including fettuccine crêpes and pancake balls.

The bites: A Jordanian spot in Morton Grove called Dot Sugar makes what I like to think of as spaghetti and meatballs for dessert.

Fettuccine crêpes arrive as pancake ribbons smothered in your choice of chocolate, pistachio cream or Nutella along with a scoop of ice cream ($12.99).

The pancake balls, called mini-pancakes, resemble warm Munchkins drenched in the same toppings and are eaten with cute toothpicks ($11.99).

Mini pancakes at Dot Sugar. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The verdict: I'm not a sweets fan but loved these well-balanced, delicious and wonderfully shareable treats, especially the "pancakes."

It helps that Dot Sugar's handsome, airy decor makes you want to hang here for hours with pals over coffee.

I also adored their minty, icy Jordanian lemonade — a beverage that probably inspired Chicago's "steak and lemonade" combo.

Next time, I'll try Dot Sugar's "lokma" — smothered, fried doughnuts that come only in orders of 20.

If you go: 7915 W. Golf R0ad in Morton Grove.