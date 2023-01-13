The Bears have hired former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next president.

Why it matters: Warren arrives as the organization faces crucial decisions including the No. 1 overall draft pick and a potential departure from Chicago in favor of Arlington Heights.

Context: Warren succeeds Ted Phillips, who is retiring after almost 40 years with the Bears.

Warren ushered in a billion-dollar media deal and the expansion of the Big 10.

Before that, he was president of the Minnesota Vikings for 15 seasons.

General manager Ryan Poles will report to Warren, who will oversee business operations.

What they're saying: "He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge the status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity," Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a statement.

The intrigue: In Minnesota, Warren oversaw the construction of a domed stadium for the Vikings.

He takes over as the Bears consider building their own stadium in the northwest suburbs.

The hiring comes the same week that Landmark Development released a spectacular video proposal depicting a reimagined domed Soldier Field.

Zoom in: "A redeveloped Soldier Field wouldn’t just make the best of the current venue; it can become the very best stadium in the world with the right vision," Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, tells Axios.

Yes, but: Both the Tribune and Sun-Times editorial boards ripped the plan, saying that without the Bears, the taxpayer-funded dome project may be unnecessary.

Between the lines: Warren's hiring may be the writing on the wall that the Bears are not returning to Soldier Field.