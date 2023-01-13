What the Bears' hiring of Kevin Warren means for team, stadium
The Bears have hired former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next president.
Why it matters: Warren arrives as the organization faces crucial decisions including the No. 1 overall draft pick and a potential departure from Chicago in favor of Arlington Heights.
Context: Warren succeeds Ted Phillips, who is retiring after almost 40 years with the Bears.
- Warren ushered in a billion-dollar media deal and the expansion of the Big 10.
- Before that, he was president of the Minnesota Vikings for 15 seasons.
- General manager Ryan Poles will report to Warren, who will oversee business operations.
What they're saying: "He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge the status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity," Bears chairman George McCaskey said in a statement.
The intrigue: In Minnesota, Warren oversaw the construction of a domed stadium for the Vikings.
- He takes over as the Bears consider building their own stadium in the northwest suburbs.
- The hiring comes the same week that Landmark Development released a spectacular video proposal depicting a reimagined domed Soldier Field.
Zoom in: "A redeveloped Soldier Field wouldn’t just make the best of the current venue; it can become the very best stadium in the world with the right vision," Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, tells Axios.
Yes, but: Both the Tribune and Sun-Times editorial boards ripped the plan, saying that without the Bears, the taxpayer-funded dome project may be unnecessary.
Between the lines: Warren's hiring may be the writing on the wall that the Bears are not returning to Soldier Field.
- Issues regarding capacity and the actual ownership of the stadium seem to be sticking points.
