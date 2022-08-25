Inside the new Big Ten

The Big Ten has gotten a whole lot bigger since the last time the conference took the football field.

Driving the news: After adding USC and UCLA — which will become the conference's 15th and 16th universities in 2024 — and signing the most lucrative broadcast contract in TV history, reports say Oregon could be next.

Why it matters: The conference's headquarters is in Rosemont, and sports bring big revenue to schools like Northwestern and the University of Illinois.

Context: In 2014, the Big Ten expanded outside its traditional Midwestern schools by adding Rutgers and Maryland — or, more accurately, the markets of New York City and Washington, D.C., respectively.

The recent expansion to include USC and UCLA will bring in California for the first time.

The big picture: Gone are the days of the Big Ten as a Midwest juggernaut.

To compete with the SEC, the conference has set its sights on bigger cities and bigger markets — and doesn't seem to be stopping there.

According to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, schools like Notre Dame, Florida State and Stanford are possibilities.

He suggested the conference could eventually expand to 20 schools.

What they're saying: "I think it's changed the narrative on the Big Ten Conference,” Warren told Sports Illustrated last month.

"We shrunk the United States in one announcement."

What's next: NU kicks off its 2022 season on Saturday against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.