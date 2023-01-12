2023 will be challenging for Chicago homebuyers, experts say
Local experts predict mortgage rates, which hover above 6%, will shape our real estate market in 2023, reports Axios' Sami Sparber.
- Here's what they're saying:
There will be a resurgence toward city living
More favorable and level interest rates will help normalize the market, predicts Matt Silver, partner and senior broker with Corcoran Urban Real Estate.
- If coupled with a steady return to offices and low COVID-19 levels, this could "spur the rebirth of the Loop," Silver tells Axios.
- Those market shifts could boost sales volume and help stabilize prices, says Silver, president-elect of Illinois Realtors.
Conditions will test buyers
A lack of inventory, along with higher interest rates, could make the year challenging for homebuyers, predicts Rich Kasper, founder of The Kasper Group.
- "Today's first-time buyers knew nothing of interest rates above 6 or 7%, so the shock of what that equates to on their monthly payment will need to be digested," Kasper tells Axios.
Meanwhile, homeowners who have locked in a favorable rate are reluctant to sell, Kasper says.
More first-time buyers will enter the market
Pent-up demand among first-time buyers will activate in the first quarter, predicts Tommy Choi, co-founder of Weinberg Choi Residential. A large group of future first-time buyers are still living with their parents, Choi says.
- As these young professionals move into a hybrid or fully in-person work environment, Choi foresees them "jumping straight into homeownership."
- That's because of rising downtown rental prices and "how much money this group has saved for a down payment by living at home," he tells Axios.
Yes, but: Chicago renters earned just 69% of the income they would need to afford a starter home, per October figures.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.