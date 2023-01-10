Chicago's best music venue tournament: Elite 8

Hundreds of you voted for your favorite music venue in the first round, setting up some amazing Elite 8 battles.

The closest matchup: The Aragon beat The Riv by just one vote!

Most lopsided: Metro defeated Sleeping Village 87%-13%.

Biggest upset: Reggie's stunned Hyde Park's The Promontory 61%-39%.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

The new matchups:

Metro vs. Aragon: Both venerable clubs opened in 1927. Uptown's Aragon Ballroom started as a dance hall and Wrigleyville's Metro began as the "North Side Auditorium" in a Swedish fraternal lodge.

Hideout vs. Schubas: Hideout squeaked past Fitzgerald's in the first round, while Schubas took out sister venue Lincoln Hall.

This is a toss-up.

Thalia Hall vs. Reggie's: Thalia Hall made quick work of Space (owned by the same company) and has become Pilsen's answer to North Side rock clubs. Reggie's represents the South Loop.

The Vic vs. Empty Bottle: This is a tough matchup for Chicago music lovers, as both venues have created big memories over the years.

What's next: Voting is open until 4:30pm.