Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

👋 Hi, Justin here! Even if we weren't ready to jingle in early November, Chicago loved WLIT-FM's Christmas takeover in December.

State of play: The light rock station's all-holiday tunes doubled its ratings last month.

V-103, WBBM-AM and WLS-FM also saw increases.

The Mix continues to climb back toward the top spot after dropping off during the scandal surrounding former star Eric Ferguson.

The other side: The Drive kept the No. 2 spot, though its ratings numbers dropped.

WOJO, WXRT and WBEZ also fell from November.

The intrigue: Our sports talk stations are neck and neck in overall ratings heading into 2023.

The Score (1.9) and ESPN 1000 (1.6) are No. 20 and 21 in the market, respectively.

Despite broadcasting Bulls games, The Score dropped in December.

Sunday marks the final Bears broadcast for WBBM-AM. Next year, the Bears are moving their radio broadcasts to ESPN 1000.

Of note: These ratings don't break down dayparts or specific demographics.