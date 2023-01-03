37 mins ago - Business

Chicago radio ratings: A bounty of holiday music

Justin Kaufmann
Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

👋 Hi, Justin here! Even if we weren't ready to jingle in early November, Chicago loved WLIT-FM's Christmas takeover in December.

State of play: The light rock station's all-holiday tunes doubled its ratings last month.

  • V-103, WBBM-AM and WLS-FM also saw increases.
  • The Mix continues to climb back toward the top spot after dropping off during the scandal surrounding former star Eric Ferguson.

The other side: The Drive kept the No. 2 spot, though its ratings numbers dropped.

  • WOJO, WXRT and WBEZ also fell from November.

The intrigue: Our sports talk stations are neck and neck in overall ratings heading into 2023.

  • The Score (1.9) and ESPN 1000 (1.6) are No. 20 and 21 in the market, respectively.
  • Despite broadcasting Bulls games, The Score dropped in December.
  • Sunday marks the final Bears broadcast for WBBM-AM. Next year, the Bears are moving their radio broadcasts to ESPN 1000.

Of note: These ratings don't break down dayparts or specific demographics.

  • And full disclosure, I've worked for a number of these stations.
