Chicago radio ratings: Here comes Santa Claus

Data: Radio Online; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

November radio ratings suggest we weren't quite ready for "Jingle Bells" in mid-fall.

Driving the news: WLIT's (The Lite) historic decision to start holiday music on Nov. 1 still left it trailing The Drive in ratings.

Yes, but: The Lite was the only station in the top five to see a November boost.

The big winner: WTMX (The Mix) is climbing the charts. After a tumultuous year, the adult contemporary station ranked 8th locally.

The other side: WBBM fell from 5.3 to 4.8 in November. The all-news station, like other talk stations, saw no major bump from election coverage.

What's next: December ratings are often disregarded by stations and advertisers because of talent vacations and holiday music takeovers.

Of note: These ratings don't break down dayparts or specific demographics.