Chicago radio ratings: Here comes Santa Claus
November radio ratings suggest we weren't quite ready for "Jingle Bells" in mid-fall.
Driving the news: WLIT's (The Lite) historic decision to start holiday music on Nov. 1 still left it trailing The Drive in ratings.
Yes, but: The Lite was the only station in the top five to see a November boost.
The big winner: WTMX (The Mix) is climbing the charts. After a tumultuous year, the adult contemporary station ranked 8th locally.
The other side: WBBM fell from 5.3 to 4.8 in November. The all-news station, like other talk stations, saw no major bump from election coverage.
What's next: December ratings are often disregarded by stations and advertisers because of talent vacations and holiday music takeovers.
Of note: These ratings don't break down dayparts or specific demographics.
- Full disclosure, Justin has worked for a number of these stations.
