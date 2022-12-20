Chicago office occupancy up from 2021, still below national levels

Data: Placer.ai; Chart: Axios Visuals

National return-to-office numbers are about 40% less than they were in 2019 and haven't budged much from this time last year.

The foot traffic data from real estate data firm Placer.ai suggests that U.S. workers are now going into the office about three days a week.

Why it matters: In Chicago, offices are seeing just about half the visitors they had in 2019, which could have massive consequences for downtown businesses, real estate, transportation and taxes.

But even though this number is lower than the national average, it has improved significantly from a roughly 30% return to office last November.

What we're watching: Whether we'll see a repeat of last winter, when a spike of COVID-19 cases — among other things — sent in-office workdays plummeting in January.