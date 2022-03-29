1 hour ago - Business

Downtown office occupancy lags behind national average

Justin Kaufmann
Data: Kastle Systems. Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Kastle Systems. Chart: Axios Visuals

For many Chicagoans who have returned to work downtown, this chart may be a head-scratcher.

Why it matters: Even though our downtown is showing signs of life, a new study says we are lagging behind the national average when it comes to average office occupancy levels.

  • Kastle Systems studied key fob and keycard data from the 2,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses they work with in 47 states.

The big picture: The Loop is nowhere near pre-pandemic traffic even as the country moves towards a post-COVID reality.

  • But don't tell that to folks standing in line for a sandwich from the Corner Bakery or drivers trying to hop on the Kennedy during rush hour.

Go deeper: Axios' Erica Pandey explores what this data means for the future of work.

