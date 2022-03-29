Downtown office occupancy lags behind national average

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For many Chicagoans who have returned to work downtown, this chart may be a head-scratcher.

Why it matters: Even though our downtown is showing signs of life, a new study says we are lagging behind the national average when it comes to average office occupancy levels.

Kastle Systems studied key fob and keycard data from the 2,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses they work with in 47 states.

The big picture: The Loop is nowhere near pre-pandemic traffic even as the country moves towards a post-COVID reality.

But don't tell that to folks standing in line for a sandwich from the Corner Bakery or drivers trying to hop on the Kennedy during rush hour.

