Happy hours at GT Fish & Oyster. Pasta at Pelago. Dates at Elizabeth.

These are just three Chicago favorites that are closing by year-end, among a number of local restaurants to shutter this year.

Why it matters: The pandemic has been brutal on our dining scene. For many restaurants, it seemed 2022 should have been the comeback year.

Instead, we saw the opposite.

What happened: Many customers continue to forgo dining out due to remote work and inflation, while restaurants are struggling with labor shortages and soaring food prices.

All this as federal relief funds have run dry, one year after restaurants were approved for over $28 billion in pandemic relief money in early 2021.

Illinois set aside $50 million in grants in their 2022/2023 budget.

Driving the news: Other closings are Tavern on Rush, Boiler Room, Uncommon Ground (Edgewater), Uncle J’s Bar B Que, Susie’s Drive-Thru, Rêve Burger, The Grafton and many others.

Girl & The Goat is reopening in a new North Side location.

What they're saying: "This past year has been a testament to the perseverance of independent restaurants," Illinois Restaurant Association President and CEO Sam Toia tells Axios.

"In 2022, our industry weathered significant odds, including the rising costs of doing business, staffing challenges and supply chain issues."

Be smart: Even before the pandemic, most restaurants operated on razor-thin margins — making the industry incredibly sensitive to any financial setbacks.

GT Fish & Oyster, for example, has operated in River North for 12 years. In 2019, its lobster rolls cost $25.

Today? Rising food costs made that lobster roll cost over $50.

What they're saying: "Closing is not easy," chef Giuseppe Tentori tells Axios.

For its first seven years, he says, the restaurant was so busy that you couldn't tell a Saturday from a Monday. But now, downtown foot traffic is way down and labor costs are 20% higher than in 2019.

"I think a lot of people only go to downtown restaurants that are new, not necessarily good," Tentori says.

The other side: Some restaurants have thrived thanks to pandemic pivots. Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream in Bridgeport is closing at year-end, but not because of the economy.

"It was an experiment in making a mini food hall during the pandemic," co-owner Ed Marszewski tells Axios.

"It was a place to incubate the three food concepts. Now, we are all moving on to other projects."

What's next: New restaurants are opening in 2023, including a new Boka concept across the street from GT Fish, and a yet-to-be-announced project from Marszewski.