Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The James Beard Awards return this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Why it matters: The event brings visitors to the city and showcases our vibrant restaurant scene.

We have six chefs up for awards, including Jason Vincent and Maya-Camille Broussard.

Yes, but: Even with fine food in focus, Chicagoans still aren't eating out as much as they were before the pandemic, according to OpenTable reservation data.

What's happening: Chicago's reservation rate on OpenTable is still nearly 35% below 2019's rate.

The rest of Illinois is down 31%.

State of play: While the city is still in the "high" risk zone for COVID, our cases and hospitalizations are falling, which may assure more diners.

But the Great Resignation is still leaving restaurants short of reliable staff.

What's more: Inflation is both making restaurants more expensive and changing consumer habits.

A recent CNBC survey says 53% of Americans are thinking of cutting back on dining out.

Context: Gov. J.B. Pritzker earmarked $50 million in grants to help struggling restaurants in his 2023 budget.

If you go: The main chef awards are Monday at the Civic Opera House, while the media awards are Saturday at Columbia College.