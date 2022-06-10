Restaurants still trying to recover
The James Beard Awards return this weekend for the first time since 2019.
Why it matters: The event brings visitors to the city and showcases our vibrant restaurant scene.
- We have six chefs up for awards, including Jason Vincent and Maya-Camille Broussard.
Yes, but: Even with fine food in focus, Chicagoans still aren't eating out as much as they were before the pandemic, according to OpenTable reservation data.
What's happening: Chicago's reservation rate on OpenTable is still nearly 35% below 2019's rate.
- The rest of Illinois is down 31%.
State of play: While the city is still in the "high" risk zone for COVID, our cases and hospitalizations are falling, which may assure more diners.
- But the Great Resignation is still leaving restaurants short of reliable staff.
What's more: Inflation is both making restaurants more expensive and changing consumer habits.
- A recent CNBC survey says 53% of Americans are thinking of cutting back on dining out.
Context: Gov. J.B. Pritzker earmarked $50 million in grants to help struggling restaurants in his 2023 budget.
If you go: The main chef awards are Monday at the Civic Opera House, while the media awards are Saturday at Columbia College.
- Several related events, panels and parties are happening all weekend.
- We'll be there, so check back for all the delicious stories!
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.