Eat Their Lunch: Philadelphia Eagles

The last time the Bears played the Eagles was in November 2019. Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bears host the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles are jockeying for the conference's top playoff seed, while the Bears are jockeying for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here to help make sure you have authentic foods on hand this weekend is our friend Isaac Avilucea from Axios Philadelphia:

🙄 No, Philly palates are not strictly limited to cheesesteaks.

🥖 Roast pork hoagie: We love our hoagies. Some feel the roast pork hoagie is a superior sandwich to the cheesesteak. (Count Axios Philly co-author Mike D'Onofrio among them.)

The combination of thinly sliced pork with provolone and greens on a long roll is irresistible. Don't forget to add the au jus!

🍧 Ice, ice, baby: You've got a few options for dessert. Water ice, known as "Italian ice" in most other places, is a classic.

🥨 Soft pretzels: It’s all about the different mustard dipping options — yellow, spicy brown, super hot, honey or even nacho cheese.

🍰 Philadelphia butter cake: Flakey, buttery and super sweet.

🍩 Beiler’s: Since we’re not counting calories, you can’t go wrong with classic doughnuts like chocolate iced and glazed. And kick it up a notch with specialties like caramel apple, blueberry fritter and chocolate mousse.

🏈 About the game: QB Jalen Hurts is having a MVP-caliber season for the Eagles, who have won their last five matchups against the Bears.

Yes, but: Chicago leads the all-time series 29-16-1.