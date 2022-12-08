Cast and crew members of HBO Max "South Side" in Los Angeles in 2021. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Root

👋 Hi, it's Justin! "South Side" returns for season 3 today on HBO Max.

Created by Chicago native Bashir Salahuddin and writing partner Diallo Riddle, the show takes us through hilarious adventures of characters trying to make it on the South Side.

Why it matters: The show is authentically brilliant and succeeds where many Chicago-based shows don't.

It feels like these characters have actually lived these storylines, as absurd as they are, and they get the local references right.

State of play: Beyond the creators and stars, the show employs homegrown actors that Chicago audiences have already come to love:

Antoine McKay: He plays Uncle Spike, who traffics black market viagra to senior centers and later sets up an illegal, underground urgent care in the mall.

McKay has been featured on several Chicago productions, including "Empire," after spending years doing sketch comedy and improv on local stages like Second City.

Rashawn Scott: Scott plays Kitty, who is hilariously positive and busts into impromptu songs throughout the show.

Scott moved here in 2013 and was a mainstage cast member at Second City.

Will Miles: The Chicago-born standup's character is a small role, but he always finds himself hitting funny lines to punctuate scenes. Miles is also a co-producer on the show. Guy Barile: OK, my real-life uncle was featured in an episode of season 1. I just wanted to point that out 🤣.