Comedians Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin are former writers for Jimmy Fallon, creators of "Sherman's Showcase" on IFC and are currently working on a pilot for CBS.

They are also the co-creators and stars of the hilarious HBO Max comedy "South Side."

The fresh show gives a comedic voice to the experiences of Black Chicago. It's also shot here in town.

What they're saying: "There are more characters, more locations around Chicago, and more neighborhoods," Riddle tells Axios about season 2, currently streaming on HBO Max.

"We really set out to paint an even more complete picture of not just the South Side, but the city of Chicago in general."

We asked Diallo Riddle what his best Chicago day would look like:

Breakfast: "Brunch at Maple and Ash."

Mid Morning: "I’m most likely on set filming "South Side.""

Lunch: "I would probably take a trip to the South Side and grab one of those delicious sandwiches at Dock's. I’m a big fan of their food and the family that runs it."

Afternoon chill: "I love hitting the main strip in Hyde Park. There’s something about that historic neighborhood that always works for me."

"Forget the fact that my brother attended the University of Chicago, I love to do some record shopping and if I ever need a haircut, the guys down there know me."

Dinner: "Especially if I’m cheating on my diet, I will go to Green Street Meats."

"There are a lot of really fancy restaurants in Chicago, but in my opinion, this place has some of the best food in the country. Not to mention the lemonade vodka that is consumed in copious amounts."

Late night: "I’m hitting one of the city’s nightclubs. As a DJ, I have always loved to sample the nightlife of cities around the world."

"The cool thing about Chicago is that it’s the birthplace of house music. DJs typically mix in the latest hip-hop tracks from Lil Durk with the latest dance music from around the world at places like Bordel, Arbella with DJ Nick Quicktastic, and The Promontory."

You can watch season 2 of "South Side" on HBO Max.