Cubs lose Willson Contreras to Cardinals in free agency

Willson Contreras acknowledges applause from the crowd after a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2022. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

MLB's Winter Meetings ended yesterday, but not before a flurry of big signings.

What does the free-agent frenzy mean for Chicago baseball?

The Cubs signed former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, though his production has leveled off considerably over the past two seasons.

They also signed former Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and could still be shopping for a big name shortstop like Carlos Correa.

There are also rumors that the club's in the sweepstakes for Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga.

Yes, but: Fan favorite and All-Star Willson Contreras is not coming back. He reportedly signed a huge contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Contreras was rumored to be a trade chip at last year's deadline, but Cubs management didn't make a move.

Kyle Hendricks is now the last remaining player from the 2016 World Series champion team.

What we're watching: First baseman Matt Mervis could be on tap to start Opening Day. The slugger hit 36 home runs in the minors last year.

White Sox outfield prospect Oscar Colas hits during the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Photo: Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The other side: After saying goodbye to star Jose Abreu, White Sox GM Rick Hahn said the team will most likely improve through the trade market — a signal they are not likely to add big salaries in free agency.

They did sign former Padres and Guardians pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Rookie watch: Outfield prospect Oscar Colas could be in play to take over right field after hitting 23 minor league homers last season.