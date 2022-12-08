Cubs lose Willson Contreras to Cardinals in free agency
MLB's Winter Meetings ended yesterday, but not before a flurry of big signings.
- What does the free-agent frenzy mean for Chicago baseball?
The Cubs signed former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, though his production has leveled off considerably over the past two seasons.
- They also signed former Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and could still be shopping for a big name shortstop like Carlos Correa.
- There are also rumors that the club's in the sweepstakes for Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga.
Yes, but: Fan favorite and All-Star Willson Contreras is not coming back. He reportedly signed a huge contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Contreras was rumored to be a trade chip at last year's deadline, but Cubs management didn't make a move.
- Kyle Hendricks is now the last remaining player from the 2016 World Series champion team.
What we're watching: First baseman Matt Mervis could be on tap to start Opening Day. The slugger hit 36 home runs in the minors last year.
The other side: After saying goodbye to star Jose Abreu, White Sox GM Rick Hahn said the team will most likely improve through the trade market — a signal they are not likely to add big salaries in free agency.
- They did sign former Padres and Guardians pitcher Mike Clevinger.
Rookie watch: Outfield prospect Oscar Colas could be in play to take over right field after hitting 23 minor league homers last season.
