The MLB All-Star break gives us a chance to take stock of the 2022 Cubs and White Sox.

White Sox

The weekend series win in Minnesota covered up what was an underwhelming first half for the AL Central favorites.

Bright spots: Youngsters Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn have lifted this team up with their bats.

Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks were named All-Stars.

Dylan Cease leads the entire league in strikeouts.

Yes, but: Every position player besides Jose Abreu has been injured this year.

Their bullpen was supposed to be a strength but instead has been shaky.

Manager Tony La Russa has created some head-scratching moments.

The bottom line: Even with the lackluster play, the Sox are only three games back at the break.

Cubs

The North Siders are in complete rebuild mode. If they aren't, somebody should be fired.

They currently have one of the worst records in all of baseball.

Bright spots: Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both NL All-Stars.

Yes, but: There just isn't enough talent to compete. Be prepared for a sell-off at the trade deadline, including Contreras.

What's next: Both teams are back on the diamond Friday night.