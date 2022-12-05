Walter Burnett takes over as Chicago's longest-serving alderperson

👋 Hi, it's Justin! Now that Ald. Ed Burke (14th) is not running for re-election, politicos are wondering who'll become the council's elder spokesperson.

Why it matters: Burke is the latest veteran alderperson to bow out, creating a brain drain of experience and political knowledge.

Burke frequently started meetings by regaling his colleagues with stories of Chicago's political past.

Now, only 9 alders in the next council are expected to remain from the days of Mayor Richard M. Daley, who retired in 2011.

Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Driving the news: With Burke and others exiting, the mantle of elder alder will go to Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), who began his tenure in 1995.

He's running unopposed for re-election.

Flashback: Burnett stands to become not just the longest-serving alder, but also one of the last with a political lineage to the Chicago machine.

He was a protegé of outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White and the late Cook County Board President George Dunne. Burnett also coached for the Jesse White Tumblers.

He serves on Gov. JB Pritzker's task force for restorative justice.

What they're saying: ﻿"The good thing about being around for some time is that I have many relationships with people who work in City Hall," Burnett tells Axios.

"I always like to know everyone from the janitors to the bosses."

"The best thing is that I’m not old yet," says Burnett, 59.

Of note: The Sun-Times recently investigated Burnett in connection with $300,000 in missing campaign funds.