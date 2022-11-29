2 hours ago - Politics

Burke not running for re-election

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a man answering questions from a reporter.

Ald. Ed Burke in 2018. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Powerful yet embattled Ald. Ed Burke is not running for re-election in the 14th ward.

  • He did not turn in his signatures by the deadline.

Why it matters: The longest-serving city alderperson had signaled he was going to run for re-election despite being indicted on corruption charges.

Context: Burke has served in city council for more than 50 years.

  • At the age of 24, he was the youngest person ever elected to City Council.
  • He was once head of the powerful finance committee.
  • Burke was a leader of the "Vrdolyak 29," a group of white aldermen who blocked then-Mayor Harold Washington's initiatives in Chicago's City Council.

Yes, but: In 2019, Burke was indicted on a slew of corruption charges, including allegedly shaking down a fast-food restaurant in his ward. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, tentatively set for autumn 2023.

  • Yesterday during a court filing, attorneys revealed there are 90 video recordings of meetings made by ex-Ald. Daniel Solis that have been turned over to the feds in this case.
  • Plus 34,000 recorded phone calls.

The intrigue: The news coincides with the retirement of his wife, Justice Anne Burke. Her last day on the bench is tomorrow.

Of note: Burke becomes the latest alderperson to not seek re-election in 2023.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more