Burke not running for re-election
Powerful yet embattled Ald. Ed Burke is not running for re-election in the 14th ward.
- He did not turn in his signatures by the deadline.
Why it matters: The longest-serving city alderperson had signaled he was going to run for re-election despite being indicted on corruption charges.
Context: Burke has served in city council for more than 50 years.
- At the age of 24, he was the youngest person ever elected to City Council.
- He was once head of the powerful finance committee.
- Burke was a leader of the "Vrdolyak 29," a group of white aldermen who blocked then-Mayor Harold Washington's initiatives in Chicago's City Council.
Yes, but: In 2019, Burke was indicted on a slew of corruption charges, including allegedly shaking down a fast-food restaurant in his ward. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, tentatively set for autumn 2023.
- Yesterday during a court filing, attorneys revealed there are 90 video recordings of meetings made by ex-Ald. Daniel Solis that have been turned over to the feds in this case.
- Plus 34,000 recorded phone calls.
The intrigue: The news coincides with the retirement of his wife, Justice Anne Burke. Her last day on the bench is tomorrow.
Of note: Burke becomes the latest alderperson to not seek re-election in 2023.
