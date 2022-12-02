48 mins ago - Things to Do

Most-listened-to list shows Chicago still loves Juice WRLD

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a mural on a bridge.

The Juice WRLD mural off the Kennedy expressway in 2021. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Spotify Wrapped is still a viral phenomenon, just judging by our own Instagram feeds.

Chicago's top artists of 2022 on Spotify:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Drake
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Ye (Kanye West)
  5. Juice WRLD

The intrigue: That the late Juice WRLD made this list is extraordinary.

