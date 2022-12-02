48 mins ago - Things to Do
Most-listened-to list shows Chicago still loves Juice WRLD
Spotify Wrapped is still a viral phenomenon, just judging by our own Instagram feeds.
- The streaming site gives users tidy placards of their most-listened-to artists, songs and podcasts of the year.
Chicago's top artists of 2022 on Spotify:
The intrigue: That the late Juice WRLD made this list is extraordinary.
- The hip-hop artist's influence lives on even three years after his death.
- The second annual Juice WRLD Day concert is Dec. 8 at the United Center.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.