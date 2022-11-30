Spotify's logo be seen on the display. Photo: Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Spotify unveiled its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022 on Wednesday, one day after Apple Music released its own data for the year.

The big picture: Spotify listeners were all about their throwback jams in 2022, showing they're cool running with older songs that might be over the hill.

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Top artists and songs

Driving the news: Spotify Wrapped revealed the top songs, artists and podcast listening trends for 2022, with Bad Bunny named the most-streamed artist globally for the third year in a row. He is the first artist to do so.

Taylor Swift, who was the second most-streamed global artist, was also the most viral artist, meaning her projects were shared most often on other platforms, according to Spotify.

Drake was the most-streamed artist in the United States.

Harry Styles' "As It Was" was the most-streamed song globally, followed by "Heat Waves" from Glass Animals and "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (which topped Apple Music's global chart).

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Throwback runs the game

Nostalgia was a huge driver for listeners in 2022. Eminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP" from 2000 was the most-streamed throwback album, which was defined by Spotify as an album released more than 20 years ago.

"Hounds of Live" by Kate Bush was right behind, followed by "Parachutes" by Coldplay, "2001" by Dr. Dre and "1" by The Beatles.

The most-streamed throwback song was Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," which went viral after appearing in Netflix's "Stranger Things 4" earlier this year.

In the spring, streams for "Running Up That Hill" spiked by 8,700%, according to Spotify.

Eminem, Coldplay, Coolio and Nirvana also had songs on the most-streamed throwback songs list.

Overall, Spotify said listeners had the vibe of a "coastal grandmother," frequently listening to songs from older artists. In spring 2022, there was a 660% spike in playlists with the "coastal grandmother" vibe, Spotify said.

Some of the top songs added to those playlists included legendary hits from Natalie Cole, James Taylor, Nat King Cole and The Temptations.

How to find Spotify Wrapped 2022 playlist

What's next: Spotify users can find their Spotify Wrapped data by logging into their accounts. Apple Music users can do the same through Apple Music Replay.

