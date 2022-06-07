2 hours ago - Things to Do
Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator to headline Made in America Festival
Philly's Made in America music festival turns 10 this September.
Driving the news: Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator will headline the two-day festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Sept. 3-4, organizers announced Tuesday.
Zoom out: The Labor Day weekend festival curated by Jay-Z typically draws approximately 50,000 fans a day.
- Its economic impact has surpassed $150 million for the city over the past decade, organizers said in a released statement.
Details: Other top acts include Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, and Ryan Castro.
- Tickets are on sale now: $150 for a two-day pass and $750 for a two-day VIP pass, both of which don't include fees.
