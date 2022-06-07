2 hours ago - Things to Do

Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator to headline Made in America Festival

Mike D'Onofrio
Fans attend the 2018 Made In America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Fans attend the 2018 Made In America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 1, 2018. Photo: Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic via Getty

Philly's Made in America music festival turns 10 this September.

Driving the news: Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator will headline the two-day festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Sept. 3-4, organizers announced Tuesday.

Zoom out: The Labor Day weekend festival curated by Jay-Z typically draws approximately 50,000 fans a day.

  • Its economic impact has surpassed $150 million for the city over the past decade, organizers said in a released statement.

Details: Other top acts include Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, and Ryan Castro.

  • Tickets are on sale now: $150 for a two-day pass and $750 for a two-day VIP pass, both of which don't include fees.
