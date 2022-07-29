After years of re-enacting Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights" music video all by yourself in your backyard, this weekend you can do it with friends and strangers.

What's happening: Tomorrow at 10am, dozens of Bush fans, red dresses and all, will perform the enigmatic English singer's mystical and magical music video in Candler Park.

Known as the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, the event will be held in more than 30 cities around the world on July 30 — the birthday of Bush and Emily Brontë, whose novel of the same name inspired the song.

RSVP on Eventbrite or the Facebook page, which has all the event's details. Or just show up.

State of play: A new generation of listeners has embraced Bush after another hit, "Running Up That Hill," was featured in the new season of "Stranger Things."

The song rose to No. 1 on iTunes after its appearance on the Georgia-filmed show and saw a nearly 17,000% increase in streaming, according to music data firm Luminate.

Of note: No red dress? Just wear something red, says Kim Manning, one of the event's organizers.

Why it matters: "It's a moment of pure, silly joy — playfulness, community and connection over music, and it’s a celebration of femininity. It has the vibe of a dance you'd make up in your bedroom when you’re a teenager," she says.