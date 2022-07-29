32 mins ago - Things to Do

Kate Bush fans to recreate "Running Up That Hill" in Candler Park

Thomas Wheatley
A group of women in a public park wearing red dresses crouch on one knee and put their hands to their faces to recreate a Kate Bush music video
In past years, participants go running down that hill. Photo: Colin Potts/Courtesy of Kim Manning

After years of re-enacting Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights" music video all by yourself in your backyard, this weekend you can do it with friends and strangers.

What's happening: Tomorrow at 10am, dozens of Bush fans, red dresses and all, will perform the enigmatic English singer's mystical and magical music video in Candler Park.

  • Known as the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, the event will be held in more than 30 cities around the world on July 30 — the birthday of Bush and Emily Brontë, whose novel of the same name inspired the song.
  • RSVP on Eventbrite or the Facebook page, which has all the event's details. Or just show up.

State of play: A new generation of listeners has embraced Bush after another hit, "Running Up That Hill," was featured in the new season of "Stranger Things."

Of note: No red dress? Just wear something red, says Kim Manning, one of the event's organizers.

Why it matters: "It's a moment of pure, silly joy — playfulness, community and connection over music, and it’s a celebration of femininity. It has the vibe of a dance you'd make up in your bedroom when you’re a teenager," she says.

  • "And after these last few pandemic years, which have been so hard for everyone, I could really use a moment like that!"
