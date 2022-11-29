"Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber is the top global song of the year, Apple Music announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Apple Music released its top charts and user-listening habits ahead of Spotify, which usually dominates the end-of-year conversation through the Spotify Wrapped tool.

Details: Apple announced the data through the redesigned Replay experience, which is seen as a direct competitor to Wrapped.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's mega-hit "Stay" topped the global song chart for Apple Music in 2022, according to Apple's data. The song spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Top 100 this past summer, AP reports.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” topped the Shazam chart, which was a list of songs that received the most Shazam searches.

And “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — the catchy tune from Disney's "Encanto" — was the platform's song with the most-read lyrics, according to Apple.

Other top songs from Apple Music's global chart included:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems

“Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black

“Easy on Me” by Adele

“Heat Wave” by Glass Animals

Of note: Bad Bunny — who secured Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year award — became the first Latin artist to have the biggest album of the year on the platform, too, according to Apple.

What we're watching: Spotify posted its first teaser for the Spotify Wrapped campaign on Monday, suggesting that the annual review of listener data is coming soon.

More from Axios:

Spotify CEO says company isn't seeing impact of economic downturn yet

Spotify to acquire music trivia game Heardle