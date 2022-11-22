1 hour ago - News

🐇 Luxury bunny hotel opens in Rogers Park

Monica Eng
Two rabbit in furnished hutches

Bunny rooms at Hare BnB in Rogers Park. Photo: Toni Greetis, courtesy of Red Door Animal Shelter

Chicago's first luxury hotel for rabbits — hoppily named Hare BnB — opens this week in Rogers Park.

Why it matters: The snazzy bunny hutches will help fund the work of no-kill Red Door Animal Shelter, which runs the BnB and houses rescued rabbits and cats right around the corner.

The amenities: Four-legged guests are treated to their own 4x4 room with a chewable privacy hut, Persian rug, twice-daily salads and all the hay they can eat.

  • Plus, optional spa treatments and no barking dogs.

Between the lines: The ASPCA estimates there are more than three million pet bunnies in U.S. homes, some given as holiday gifts and then abandoned.

  • Many also need boarding while their humans take a vacation — thus Hare BnB.

Yes, but: Monica, a long-time bunny companion, urges folks to think through bringing a rabbit into their homes.

🐰 If you book: Hop on reservations soon, as the shelter says Hare BnB is almost fully booked for the holidays.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more