🐇 Luxury bunny hotel opens in Rogers Park

Chicago's first luxury hotel for rabbits — hoppily named Hare BnB — opens this week in Rogers Park.

Why it matters: The snazzy bunny hutches will help fund the work of no-kill Red Door Animal Shelter, which runs the BnB and houses rescued rabbits and cats right around the corner.

The amenities: Four-legged guests are treated to their own 4x4 room with a chewable privacy hut, Persian rug, twice-daily salads and all the hay they can eat.

Plus, optional spa treatments and no barking dogs.

Between the lines: The ASPCA estimates there are more than three million pet bunnies in U.S. homes, some given as holiday gifts and then abandoned.

Many also need boarding while their humans take a vacation — thus Hare BnB.

Yes, but: Monica, a long-time bunny companion, urges folks to think through bringing a rabbit into their homes.

They bring plenty of joy but also some challenges.

🐰 If you book: Hop on reservations soon, as the shelter says Hare BnB is almost fully booked for the holidays.