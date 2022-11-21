Cornbread stuffing (left) and green bean casserole ice cream bars at Pretty Cool ice Cream. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica, and I love fun takes on Thanksgiving classics.

The bite: After taste-testing Aldi's green bean casserole pizza (delish!) last Thanksgiving, this year I found something even funkier: a green bean casserole ice cream bar ($5.75) at Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

Details: The treat features sweet porcini mushroom ice cream covered in a lightly cheddar-flavored shell, sprinkled with crispy green beans and fried onions.

Verdict: Although the ice cream, shell and crunchy beans work beautifully, I'm not sold on the ping of onion that creeps in.

But that didn't stop me from eating the whole thing on a cold night.

What's more: We loved the cornbread stuffing bar ($5.75) featuring corn ice cream, white chocolate, celery seed and bay leaves.

Other Thanksgiving options at Pretty Cool include sweet potato marshmallow and pumpkin pie flavors.

Best for: Guests who want to bring a conversation-starting dessert.