Bite Club: Thanksgiving flavored ice cream bars
👋 Hey, it's Monica, and I love fun takes on Thanksgiving classics.
The bite: After taste-testing Aldi's green bean casserole pizza (delish!) last Thanksgiving, this year I found something even funkier: a green bean casserole ice cream bar ($5.75) at Pretty Cool Ice Cream.
Details: The treat features sweet porcini mushroom ice cream covered in a lightly cheddar-flavored shell, sprinkled with crispy green beans and fried onions.
Verdict: Although the ice cream, shell and crunchy beans work beautifully, I'm not sold on the ping of onion that creeps in.
- But that didn't stop me from eating the whole thing on a cold night.
What's more: We loved the cornbread stuffing bar ($5.75) featuring corn ice cream, white chocolate, celery seed and bay leaves.
- Other Thanksgiving options at Pretty Cool include sweet potato marshmallow and pumpkin pie flavors.
Best for: Guests who want to bring a conversation-starting dessert.
