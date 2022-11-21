35 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Thanksgiving flavored ice cream bars

Monica Eng
Two ice cream bars

Cornbread stuffing (left) and green bean casserole ice cream bars at Pretty Cool ice Cream. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica, and I love fun takes on Thanksgiving classics.

The bite: After taste-testing Aldi's green bean casserole pizza (delish!) last Thanksgiving, this year I found something even funkier: a green bean casserole ice cream bar ($5.75) at Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

Details: The treat features sweet porcini mushroom ice cream covered in a lightly cheddar-flavored shell, sprinkled with crispy green beans and fried onions.

Verdict: Although the ice cream, shell and crunchy beans work beautifully, I'm not sold on the ping of onion that creeps in.

  • But that didn't stop me from eating the whole thing on a cold night.

What's more: We loved the cornbread stuffing bar ($5.75) featuring corn ice cream, white chocolate, celery seed and bay leaves.

Best for: Guests who want to bring a conversation-starting dessert.

