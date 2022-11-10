Prepare an authentic Detroit spread for Bears - Lions

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs the ball against the Detroit Lions last year. Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Bears host the Lions on Sunday. Each week, we ask a local from the opponents' city to recommend foods for your authentic pregame spread.

Today, we turn it over to Axios Detroit colleague Joe Guillen.

🍕 Detroit-style pizza: This bready (and, frankly, superior) cousin to Chicago deep dish is distinguished by its "frico" — the delicious, crispy cheese baked into the crust that makes each slice pop with flavor and texture.

🥙 Falafel: Detroit is known for its Middle Eastern fare, and this versatile delicacy is a perfect vegetarian option. Form ground chickpeas into balls, then deep fry or bake and pair with hummus and other toppings in a pita — or on a bed of rice with grilled veggies.

🍟 Chili cheese fries: We're all about coney dogs, but you already knew that. Try using the beefy coney chili with melted cheese atop crispy french fries. Forget the mess and indulge!

As for the game, the Lions are praying their defensive turnaround last week holds up against Fields.