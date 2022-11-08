1 hour ago - Sports

🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Lions vanquish the Packers

Samuel Robinson
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers looks to pass

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers looks to pass. Photo: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

It wasn't pretty, but the Lions ended a five-game losing streak by burying the Packers at Ford Field Sunday, 15-9.

  • Here's what we saw:

😤 Classic Lions: They traditionally have a funny way of winning unexpectedly — especially when they've already been written off and the game is inconsequential.

  • With a 2-6 record, the playoffs are still a fantasy. But they played with pride.

📉 Draft watch: For those already looking to next year, the Lions fell in the NFL Draft order with the win.

  • They went from the top pick last week to No. 5 this week.

👍 Secondary improvement: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn earned Sunday's game ball for holding Green Bay's offense to a single touchdown.

  • Time will tell if the coaching change triggered the Lions' three interceptions or if it was just a bad performance from an aging QB.

👎 Aaron Rodgers stinks: The quarterback's awful performance was more proof that he's a player in decline and not the Lions-slayer he's been for years.

🏈 Swift decision: The Lions already moved on from one high draft pick in trading tight end T.J. Hockenson before last week's trade deadline.

  • Could RB D'Andre Swift be next in the off-season? He's often dealing with injuries and the running game has been fine with him on the periphery
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more