It wasn't pretty, but the Lions ended a five-game losing streak by burying the Packers at Ford Field Sunday, 15-9.

Here's what we saw:

😤 Classic Lions: They traditionally have a funny way of winning unexpectedly — especially when they've already been written off and the game is inconsequential.

With a 2-6 record, the playoffs are still a fantasy. But they played with pride.

📉 Draft watch: For those already looking to next year, the Lions fell in the NFL Draft order with the win.

They went from the top pick last week to No. 5 this week.

👍 Secondary improvement: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn earned Sunday's game ball for holding Green Bay's offense to a single touchdown.

Time will tell if the coaching change triggered the Lions' three interceptions or if it was just a bad performance from an aging QB.

👎 Aaron Rodgers stinks: The quarterback's awful performance was more proof that he's a player in decline and not the Lions-slayer he's been for years.

🏈 Swift decision: The Lions already moved on from one high draft pick in trading tight end T.J. Hockenson before last week's trade deadline.