Harry Potter comes to Mag Mile
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I'm feeling pretty magical for a muggle.
What's happening: I got a sneak preview of "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" yesterday afternoon.
- Chicago's latest interactive experience, this time in the old Macy's in Water Tower Place, offers spellbinding fun for Potter-heads and plenty of entertainment for mild fans.
- Much like "The Office" and "Prince" experiences, this one presents plenty of trivia and Instagrammable photo ops — but focuses much more on kids, families and interactive activities.
The highlights: With three floors of sets, games and hands-on exhibits for "witches and wizards of all ages" it's hard to choose a favorite moment. But here are a few:
- Touring the potions classroom where I saw, touched and smelled magical ingredients.
- Testing my skill at various Quidditch positions with interactive games and posing/flying on a broom.
- Tossing back a Butterbeer (spoiler: it tastes like butterscotch root beer).
- Wandering Hagrid's forest and the hedge maze enchanted with characters from "Fantastic Beasts."
- Checking out Harry's room under the stairs.
What's more: The show's inevitable gift shop offers items ranging from key chains and scrunchies for under $20 to a Lego Hogwarts Castle for $469.99 — with lots of T-shirts, capes, wands, mugs and brooms in between.
The bottom line: For mild to obsessed Harry Potter fans, "Magic At Play" delivers a thrilling experience that's likely to become a hot holiday ticket, one that could even soften the blow of losing a famous store in this iconic Chicago shopping spot.
If you go: Opens Friday and runs through May. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50..
