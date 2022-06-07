Like so many events these days, "Prince: The Immersive Experience" feels like it's designed as much for attendees as it is for social media feeds.

This world premiere exhibit offers plenty for both, whether you're a devout or a casual fan.

The show: This collaboration between Superfly productions and Prince's estate presents 10 rooms highlighting his history, video sets, advocacy, costumes, instruments and even a recreation of his Paisley Park studio.

The "When Doves Cry" room at the new Prince exhibit. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Highlights: Three original Prince costumes with matching shoes spotlight his attention to style and petite size.

The "When Doves Cry" room, complete with steaming bathtub and flower-strewn floor, offers great photo opportunities.

Prince's (recreated) studio allows visitors to use a soundboard to mix elements of "Let's Go Crazy."

A disco staffed by Chicago DJs lets attendees just dance a while.

If you go: The exhibit runs through October at 540 N. Michigan Ave.

Tickets start at $39.50.

Monica's son Joe stands next to a Prince costume as a size reference. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

What they're saying: "I want people to get a deeper understanding of Prince's impact on the world," senior producer Maura Gaudio tells Axios.

"One big surprise was learning about Prince's work in fashion. I mean, he basically ran his own couture house."

The merch: The gift store offers everything from $10 mugs to $155 bomber jackets.

Big spenders can check out limited-edition Coco & Breezy third-eye sunglasses for $500, or a Jeff Hamilton jacket for $1,500.

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I am just a medium-intensity Prince fan but love how the exhibit offers fun along with deep dives into the artist's history, upbringing and activism.