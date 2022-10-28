Chicago may lose its printing press

Bundles of Chicago Tribune newspapers come off the press at the Freedom Center. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Bally's is moving forward with its plans to build a casino by buying the Tribune's Freedom Center production plant along the Chicago River in West Town.

The sprawling 30-acre site will house the new casino, a hotel and an entertainment district by its expected opening in 2026.

Why it matters: The 41-year-old Freedom Center plant prints the Tribune and Sun-Times, as well as editions of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times for local delivery.

Nexstar Media has been expected to sell the plant to Bally's since the initial casino bid. Once Bally's takes over, the Freedom Center could be razed.

So we know what the potential sale means for a casino, but it could also have an impact on the future of Chicago's newspapers.

The intrigue: Alden Global Capital, owners of Tribune Publishing and the Chicago Tribune, quietly purchased a shuttered printing plant in West Milwaukee, but Alden isn't saying what the company plans to do with it.

Yes, but: According to the Tribune, the paper wants to sign an extension (currently in arbitration) for the Freedom Center.

Par Ridder, GM of the Tribune, told his paper, "No decision has been made to move printing operations to Milwaukee."

Between the lines: The Trib's lease at the Freedom Center ends next summer, so even though the plant could be torn down quickly, Alden could still sign a lease and get relocation funds when that happens.

The bottom line: If Alden does relocate printing to Milwaukee, it would become the first time that neither the Tribune nor Sun-Times is printed locally.