Fozzie in Ravenswood goes meta, dressing up like Fozzie Bear. Photo courtesy of Katie R.

By now it's become a time honored tradition to force your pets to share in scary Halloween "fun."

Thanks to the readers who shared their hot dogs in costume!

Warning: This is not scary, but it is super cute.

Bandit patiently poses as Bullseye from "Toy Story." Photo courtesy of Richard L.

Peggy O. looks like she loves that hot dog costume! Photo courtesy of Tim M.

Thing 1 and Thing 2 are looking to get their Dr. Seuss on this Halloween! Photo courtesy of Dina L.

Monica's rabbits, Binky and Queenie, shared one last road trip before Queenie rode over the rainbow. Photo by Toni Greetis.