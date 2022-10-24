Eat Their Lunch: New England Patriots
Tonight is (mercifully) the final primetime appearance for the Bears this season.
- If you're looking to feature some New England favorites in your game day spread, we've got you covered. Axios Boston's Mike Deehan gives us the must-haves:
🙏 Deehan: Every New England tailgate starts with a brief condemnation of the British monarchy followed by a lengthy prayer to a detached and cruel Puritan God.
🍞 Brown bread in a can: A slab of cornmeal, flour and molasses baked in its very own aluminum can. Just like grandmother used to buy.
🥫 Baked beans: They aren't just for Sunday ham supper. Baked beans are a New Englander's anytime snack made with beans, salt pork and molasses.
- They're great on their own, or to scoop up with some of that canbread.
☕️ The Dunkin catering menu: Forget the weak little "Box O' Joe" for takeout coffee and get the full 3-gallon cambro of that scalding hot bean juice.
- Remember to occasionally turn on the Tampa Bay game and glare jealousy like you're looking at an ex's Instagram.
