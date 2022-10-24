The last time the Bears played the Patriots was at Soldier Field in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tonight is (mercifully) the final primetime appearance for the Bears this season.

If you're looking to feature some New England favorites in your game day spread, we've got you covered. Axios Boston's Mike Deehan gives us the must-haves:

🙏 Deehan: Every New England tailgate starts with a brief condemnation of the British monarchy followed by a lengthy prayer to a detached and cruel Puritan God.

🍞 Brown bread in a can: A slab of cornmeal, flour and molasses baked in its very own aluminum can. Just like grandmother used to buy.

🥫 Baked beans: They aren't just for Sunday ham supper. Baked beans are a New Englander's anytime snack made with beans, salt pork and molasses.

They're great on their own, or to scoop up with some of that canbread.

☕️ The Dunkin catering menu: Forget the weak little "Box O' Joe" for takeout coffee and get the full 3-gallon cambro of that scalding hot bean juice.